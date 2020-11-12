OTC celebrates groundbreaking of new Advanced Manufacturing building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at OTC will mark the beginning of a project expected to bring jobs to Springfield.

2022 is the year the building is projected to be done. It will house the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, also known as CAM. OTC.

The $40 million building will be around 120,000 square feet.

It will include an innovation center and an incubation center. OTC says the new facility and program will be the most advanced for technical training in Missouri and most of the country.

Automotive manufacturing has become the go-to as technology has become more sophisticated and the cost of labor has gone up. These sorts of job skills are highly sought after right now.

“We went to North Carolina. Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, all over. And we saw that these facilities were life changers for those communities," said Chancellor Hal Higdon. "Because it’s not just about the work that we do now. But when our chamber of commerce and economic development goes out and recruits industry it’s something that people are looking for. People will create jobs and people will move to Springfield because they know that we have high tech training available.”

