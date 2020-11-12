Recount begins for Springfield 135 Missouri house race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Clerk’s Office began the manual recount for the 135th Missouri House District seat.

In the initial count, Democrat Betsy Fogle led the race against incumbent Republican Steve Helms by 80 votes. The margin is less than 5%, leading to an automatic recount.

The recount started at the University Plaza Convention Center at 8 a.m. The recount may last into Friday. The county opened the recount to the public for transparency. The bipartisan teams will count more than 17,700 ballots by hand.

County clerk staff and volunteers normally do random recounts in different precincts following each election, just to make sure the numbers are accurate . But one like this is rare.

“Anybody can come and serve so they’re welcome to approach where the recount is taking place," said Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk. “Just be careful, social distancing, but nonetheless they can come and observe and watch what’s happening. Because that’s what we want. We want to be open. We want to be transparent. The only thing that we ever want to protect is how the voter voted on the day of the election that’s between the voter and their ballot, but everything else should be open and transparent to the public.”

The recount will last through 5 p.m. Thursday.

