Safety guidelines when you’re decking the halls so you don’t FALL la la la la

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With just six weekends until Christmas, you should start planning when to put up your Christmas lights.

Todd Reed, who is the owner of Fight the Bite Professional Turf said his company has turned towards setting up Christmas light displays. He says this time of year is busy for his employees.

“November 1st we really ramp up for holiday lights. People want to get them on before thanksgiving,” Reed said.

Reed warns do-it-yourself to practice safety when setting up your displays.

“The ladder safety is the number one cause of concern,” Reed said.

The U.S. The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that 14,000 in the U.S. go to the hospital for Christmas decoration injuries.

“The most common injury we see from falls from ladders, is broken bones. And we see a huge spike in those during the holiday season from thanksgiving to Christmas,” Luke Spain, the Outreach Coordinator of Injury Prevention for Cox Health, said.

Secure your ladder when putting up lights, set it up on a level surface. Do not string lights in inclement weather.

“The biggest thing is don’t overreach,” Spain said.

Spain also warned to be careful with how much stuff you carry up the ladder.

If you’re stringing cords across the grass, secure them with stakes so lawn mowers or rakes do not pull up the cords.

“Wherever there is a splice or wherever you plug two extension orders into each other, try to elevate those,” Reed said,

If standing water gets into those cords, it could short circuit.

When you’re putting up those Christmas lights you do not want to do it alone, have a friend help you especially if you are up on a ladder.

Ladder safety guidelines

Read & follow labels on ladder

Don’t place ladder against electrical lines or electrical equipment

Inspect ladder prior to use

Don’t lean ladder against slippery materials

Don’t climb ladder if it is icy or wet

Don’t use to top shelf or rungs of ladder

Grip ladder with two hands when climbing, keep feet planted on ladder when hanging lights

Do not over extend yourself from ladder

For extension ladders - make sure all locks are in place

