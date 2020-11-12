Advertisement

Salvation Army announces signup dates for holiday assistance

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army in Springfield is beginning signups for its annual Christmas toy and food distribution program.

The Salvation Army invites families with children 16-years and under, the disabled and senior citizens to sign up for the Gifts of the Season program. Organizers expect hundreds of families to sign up.

Here’s what you need:

1. Valid Photo ID for person applying

2. Proof of address with applicant’s name; Monthly bill, (utility, phone, bank) dated: September, October or November or a Copy of your current lease or Section 8 paperwork

3. If you are disabled, you must bring your award letter for verification

4. Reside in Christian or Greene Counties.

Sign Up Information:

Dates: November 9 to November 13 & November 16 to November 20:

Times: 9 a.m. to Noon & 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, we will have one evening times available on: Monday, Nov. 16 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

