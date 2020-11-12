Springfield, Mo psychologist offers ways to heal family relationships

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Millions of Americans are trying to decide what to do this year for Thanksgiving.

On this Live, Life, Well a Springfield, Mo. clinical pyschologist is warning you about something she calls ‘COVID Convenience.’ That’s where you use the pandemic to avoid turkey dinner with relatives you don’t like. These are people where you doubt their motives and no matter what they do you see them and their actions in a bad light.

Dr. Jennifer Baker says you should instead seek to understand more than be understood.

“Instead of saying why can’t you be like me? Try, help me understand where you’re coming from. It takes an attitude of humility. But, what is your point here? Do you want to be right or do you want to have a relationship?” asked Dr. Baker.

Before you get in the car or the plane, Baker says you should know it will be difficult to build a bridge if you’re aggressive and call people names. She’s written an article on this topic for Good Dads. It features the 5 D’s that destroy a relationship. And, the 5 ways to repair the relationship. https://www.gooddads.com/

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.