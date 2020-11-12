Springfield’s Fed Med reports 5th inmate death related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced a fifth inmate has died related to COVID-19.

David Cross, 45, of Tennessee died on November 10. He suffered from long-term pre-existing conditions. Staff assigned him to a 24-hour nursing center.

A judge sentenced Cross to nearly 17 years for aggravated bank robbery and drug trafficking.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

