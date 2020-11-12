Advertisement

Springfield’s Fed Med reports 5th inmate death related to COVID-19

Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced a fifth inmate has died related to COVID-19.

David Cross, 45, of Tennessee died on November 10. He suffered from long-term pre-existing conditions. Staff assigned him to a 24-hour nursing center.

A judge sentenced Cross to nearly 17 years for aggravated bank robbery and drug trafficking.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Professor, dad killed in crash.
Nixa, Mo. father, Evangel University professor killed in crash, criminal charges could be filed
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares winter weather predictions for the Ozarks
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
creek
Family seeks answers after body of loved one found in rural Laclede County
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,050+ cases; Arkansas reports daily record 1,900+ new cases

Latest News

University of Missouri
University of Missouri will shift to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19