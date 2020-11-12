Springfield’s nationally-recognized hoops event called off because of COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It is the top attended high school hoops tournament in the country.

Last year the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at Missouri State’s arena drew over 21,000 fans over three days with a championship night crowd of over 10,500. That outdraws the Missouri State Bears and Lady Bears at the same venue by a significant margin.

But one of the Ozarks most popular and best-known events won’t be taking place this season.

After 36 straight years, the 2021 version of the Tournament of Champions has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year with everything going on it was going to be very, very hard for us to live up to our standards,” said Springfield Public School Athletic Director Josh Scott, who oversees the tournament.

Those standards are very high because each year for three-and-a-half decades the best high school teams in the nation gathered in Springfield along with the best local and state powers to showcase some amazing talent. The number of high-flying dunks over three days was more than you’d see in an average college season and over 350 of the high school players in the T of C went on to play NCAA Division I basketball. If that’s not impressive enough, 65 of the T of C players ended up in the NBA.

For the players, especially those from the big cities, it’s also been a chance to experience a different culture and get some good 'ol Ozarks hospitality as their talents are appreciated and celebrated by adoring fans.

“People make you feel like what you’re doing is important," said one visiting coach of his awe at coming to Springfield.

But this coming season the national teams scheduled to appear from Florida, Georgia, Kansas and Las Vegas will not be coming.

“I think it was the massive uncertainty," Josh said of the decision to cancel the tournament. "The last three to four days the COVID cases nationally had exploded to over 100,000 cases a day. And so there was a real uneasiness about do we buy the plane tickets, do we commit to bring all these people in and then what happens if everything shuts down.”

Instead of the T of C, there will be a Winter Classic tournament featuring four Missouri teams including St. Louis DeSmet, Greenwood, Hartville and Kickapoo. The Chiefs know all too well about COVID-related disappointment because last year the larger classification state tournament in Springfield was called off after Kickapoo had qualified for the Final Four. They’ll spend the rest of their lives wondering if they could have won a championship that never came.

But Kickapoo Head Coach Mitch McHenry said his players will appreciate any games they can play, pointing to other spring sport programs who never got to play because of the pandemic.

“Some kids have not had the opportunity to have a season at all so we’re thankful for what’s lined up right now," McHenry said. "Obviously this is disappointing because of the magnitude of the tournament and how we view it in Springfield, Missouri. But we’re still looking forward to trying to make a run for a state tournament which is our number one priority.”

As it was last season before it was called off, the 2020-21 high school state basketball championships will be in Springfield...assuming COVID doesn’t cause another cancellation.

“Well certainly it’s on everyone’s mind," said Lance Kettering with the Springfield Sports Commission. "What will happen when sports moves indoors? We have seen sports play a big role in trying to make a comeback and hopefully with news of a vaccine coming up, keep our fingers crossed that we’ll be in good shape come early spring.”

The replacement Winter Classic tournament will run from January 14-16 and ticket information will be coming soon.

