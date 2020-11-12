University of Missouri will shift to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri will shift to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving break.

Three weeks will remain once students return to learning after the holiday. Professors will give final exams through remote learning. School officials say there will be some exceptions, but most students and faculty should plan for remote learning after the holiday.

The state of Missouri is in the middle of its worst stretch of cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

