What you need to know about Seasonal Affective Disorder amid the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the trees change and days shorten, it can take a toll on people’s mental health. While people may assume it the winter blues, creeping up, experts say it could be the result of a condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD.)

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that occurs with a seasonal pattern. While it roughly occurs in 6% of people, It can happen any time of year. It’s most common during the shorter fall and winter months, October-February, and is known as Winter SAD.

Symptoms are similar to what’s used to diagnose Major Depressive Disorder; they may start mild and become more severe as the season progresses. In adults, things like fatigue, difficulty focusing, changes in sleep, appetite, or thoughts of suicide are all symptoms they look for. However, It could look like clinginess, irritability, not playing with their favorite toys, or lack of excitement to good news in children.

Dr. Chelsea Gilliam is the System Director of Adult Integration at Burell Health. She says regardless if you’re experiencing SAD symptoms or not, taking care of yourself is essential, especially now.

“Opening our blinds and getting as much sunlight as possible, going outside as much as possible, spending time with people that we care about that are kind of in our quarantine bubble, scheduling things, and doing things with them. Staying on top of some routine as much as possible.”

Dr. Gilliam says they’re seeing an increase in depression, overall this year amid the pandemic. While the peak season for winter SAD is January and February after the holidays, Gilliam says they predict It’ll increase those experiencing their first season of depression, and those who’ve had it will struggle with symptoms.

“This is our first winter experiencing the world this way," explains Dr. Gilliam as she refers to the COVID19 pandemic. "It’s challenging; people are struggling with health conditions, finances, we’re not going outside as much we use to.”

As a way to help the community, and keep up with the demand of people seeking services, Dr. Gilliam says they are actively hiring and have staff available through telehealth. She says they’ve also increased their availability to be able to handle the changes with covid-19 while still being accessible to those seeking help.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

If you are in crisis and need immediate help for mental health or substance-use issue, call the 24/7 Crisis Help Line at 1-80-494-7355, or walk into the 24/7 Behavioral Crisis Center, located at 800 S. Park Ave.

For more information on tools and resources when dealing with r mental health or substance-use issue, click here.

