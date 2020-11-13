Advertisement

Arkansas again reports record virus spike, hospitalizations

Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Friday reported another record spike in coronavirus cases and a new high for hospitalizations as Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed a panel to address the virus’s surge in the state.

Hutchinson said the state’s cases grew by 2,312, surpassing a record one-day spike it two days earlier. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 21 to 826, surpassing a high it reached on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said the COVID-19 Winter Task Force will look at ways to better coordinate the COVID-19 caseload statewide and ways the state can assist hospitals in increasing their staff resources to manage the surge. The panel, primarily comprised of hospital leaders from around the state, will be chaired by the governor and will begin meeting Monday, he said.

The panel will also look at ways to increase compliance with the state’s mask mandate and other steps the state can take, though the Republican governor again expressed resistance to further restrictions on businesses.

“We don’t want to shut down and I don’t expect that to be the result of this task force,” Hutchinson said. “But I do want to give them the latitude to give me options and discuss anything they think needs to be done.”

