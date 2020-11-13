Foot pain? Springfield, Mo store offers orthotic option

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re checking out some custom insoles that can really tell you a lot about your feet. Eric Johnson from Fleet Feet Sports talked to us about the 3-d scanning process and walked us through the process of creating the insole.

Fleet Feet wrote this about the new product, “The Insole of yesterday was somewhat customizable, but only in the geometry. It was cut to your shoes or even molded to your foot with heat. Today, though, with the help of innovative scanning and new gait mapping tech, Superfeet can analyze both the foot shape and the foot’s movement pattern as a base for an entirely 3D-printed custom-built insole (ME3D).”

The customization is unique from left foot to right foot because often your feet are different (see video to see the difference in Paul’s two feet).

The custom insoles will cost you about $150. They’ll take about two weeks to make are arrive at your home.

