Friends of Republic homicide victim remember her as strong, loving

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday was a night of remembrance in the Ozarks, as friends of Racheal Sanders, a Republic woman killed over the weekend, remember her as a strong, loving woman.

Four of Sanders’ co-workers and best friends described her as the kind of person who had no enemies.

“Racheal was a wonderful person and mother and hard worker," said Karen Lane.

Another coworker said she was the kind of person everyone wants to be around.

”Anyone that met her loved her," Alicia Ware said.

Her friend Dawn Fitzgerald said Sanders was a woman of faith.

”She was always there to cheer [you] up, have words of encouragement," Fitzgerald said. “She used her faith to do that a lot.”

Deana King remembered Sanders as an amazing mother who was always willing to step in and help.

“She was always one to say, ‘Can I help you with something?’" King said.

Sanders was found dead inside of her home in Republic earlier this week. Shane Mackey, 46, was charged with second-degree murder in Sanders’ death.

”We never saw her as a victim, she didn’t played the victim," Fitzgerald said. “She was a fierce, strong woman, so I feel like that if this can happen to her, it literally can happen to anyone, because she didn’t take stuff from anybody. She was opinionated and she stuck up for herself, she was a great mother. I just want people to know how beautiful she was.”

Sanders friends said Mackey was Saunders' fiance. Police say Mackey has a criminal past, arrested seven times for domestic assault from 2002 to 2013.

”We all knew that he had a past, but I think we all believed that she thought she could help him be a better person because that’s truly who she was," Ware said.

Now, Sanders' friends are working to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence.

”It’s not something you probably think of on an everyday basis, but I think now that this has happened, that this will be a cause we fight for for Racheal’s memory. We will rally around her son and anything that he might need," King said.

Her friends are also partnering with Harmony House and Legally States Apparel to make donations in Racheal’s name.

Mackey has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

