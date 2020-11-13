Advertisement

Man charged in dispute that led to shooting in Springfield neighborhood

Terry Carter.
Terry Carter.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man faces criminal charges after police say a dispute between two neighbors leading to a man being shot Tuesday in west Springfield.

Terry Carter, 70, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court records, a warrant was issued for Carter’s arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 10 after probable cause was found in the investigation.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department responded to the 2500 block West Lincoln Street around 10:30 a.m. for a shots fired call. Investigators say a theft lead to the disturbance.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police consider his injuries serious, but not life-threatening.

Carter is being held at the Greene County Jail on a bond of $75,000. A motion for bond reduction had been filed Thursday, per court records.

