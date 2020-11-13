Advertisement

Missouri Firearms Season: The last minute things you need to do

Season runs from November 14th through 24th
By Leah Hill
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri firearms deer hunting season is the most popular hunting season of the year. It runs from Nov. 14 through Nov. 24.

Zach Sims, who has been hunting for ten years, said, “Shot a doe already this year with my bow.”

Sims spent today adjusting the sight on his rifle, but his preparation for firearm season has been ongoing since last year.

“Several friends, we message each other all year round, making plans,” Sims said.

Sims said his group have been scouting their hunting grounds, on private property, and have been learning the movements of the deer. They even put up cameras to help them track the deer this season.

“The desire to have a big buck come by your stand is something you get so excited about,” Sim said.

Francis Skalicky, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, says do not let the excitement of the upcoming hunt make you overlook important details.

"Make that last second check with the landowner. Send them a text, give them a call, tell them what type of vehicle you’re going to be driving, " Skalicky said.

Sims said he has an agreement with the landowner of the property they hunt on.

“We established a good relationship with the landowner, and take care of him throughout the year,” Sim said.

In return for helping out on the land, the landowner lets him hunt during firearm season.

If you are hunting with others this year, make a plan of where everyone will be stationed if you split up. The Missouri Department of Conservation said accidents happen when people do not follow their hunting plan.

Skalicky also recommends to review you deer tags. These can be viewed through the Missouri Department of Conservation app.

“In the county you’re going to be hunting at, check who the conservation agent is in that county. And get his number too,” Skalicky said.

Conservation agents are there to help you, should things go wrong.

When you are out this season, wear your hunter orange at all times. Regardless of if you will be on public or private property. Hunter orange will not scare the deer, who are color blind, but it will alert other hunters of your location.

“Make sure your safety is on until you’re ready to pull that trigger. When you see a deer. Take a second to look beyond it to make sure it’s a safe short, that there is nothing beyond that shot,” Skalicky said.

Keep up with the latest forecast before and during your hunt by checking the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Turn on station alerts so you will receive instant notification if there is inclement weather.

