Missouri Gov. Mike Parson proposes COVID-19 liability bill while expanding call to special session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expanding the special legislative session to include a new bill about coronavirus liability.

“None of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to respond to a declared state of emergency," Gov. Parson says. "They must be able to continue operating and serving the public without risk of unnecessary and senseless claims.”

The proposed legislation includes three main provisions about liability protection in a declared state of emergency. Those provisions are:

Liability protection for health care workers who provide care as necessitated by a declared state of emergency

Product liability protection for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes, or donates products in direct response to a declared state of emergency

Premises liability protection for exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency

Springfield attorney Greggory Groves explains what the protection means for our health care workers.

“If you’re a health care worker, you’re not gonna be liable if you as a result of administering health care give somebody COVID," Groves says.

The liability protection bill does not specifically mention businesses but Groves says he thinks they would be covered under the premises provision.

“If you go to a Walmart or to Target or some restaurant and you go in and you get COVID there, this bill if it passes will say there’s no liability for that," Groves says.

However, Groves says this proposed bill isn’t clear on how it would handle a premises that didn’t take precautions against the virus.

“We don’t care whatsoever, come on in we’re not going to maintain social distancing, we’re not going to require a mask, we’re not going to do any of those things that others have suggested you might need to do. In that case, there would be an argument that we have failed to maintain a duty of care and we would be liable," Groves says. "The problem is we don’t know what the statute itself is gonna say.”

This bill does not address the spread between individuals, but Groves says in a lawsuit it would be hard to prove that another person is directly responsible for giving you COVID-19.

Gov. Parson says he hopes to complete the special session as soon as possible, hopefully by Thanksgiving or the week after.

