Missouri leads in completed apprenticeships despite pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed things down around the county, but not the growth of Missouri’s apprenticeship programs.

At the Missouri Job Center, the staff helps people fulfill career and personal goals. One way is through apprenticeships that utilize the “earn while you learn” motto. The process allows real-life, tangible learning and paid on-the-job training experience. Which ultimately leads to a certification or credential.

Robert Pinkman is a current apprentice in the Ozarks who has used the Missouri Job center for years. He shared his story of having a child young and needing to grow up and start adulting a little earlier than most. With the Job Centers tools and resources, he got his GED and other opportunities, including his current apprenticeship. He’s been in his program for nearly four years and has had the chance to travel, learn and advance in his industry.

“It’s great for anybody, but especially young people, to be able to get in and learn that you can go in and work hard and make a great wage and an honest wage," explained Pinkman.

Missouri saw 3,388 Registered Apprenticeships completed in its 2020 fiscal year, putting the Show-Me State second in the country behind California.

Tracy Polk is the Skills Supervisor at the Missouri Job Center. She explained that the state currently has 13,560 active apprenticeships, and Governor Mike Parsons initiative is to have 20,000 by the year 2025. With $12 million in federal funds expected to come to Missouri to help support the expansion to meet that goal, Polk said the Ozark region formed a newly developed apprenticeship team earlier this week to expand its programs in the area. Polk said it’s ultimately a way to grow and develop Missouris apprentice sectors across the board while helping those in the Ozarks find employment during the pandemic.

“It’s helping the job seeker and helping the customer," explained Polk. "It’s trying to connect and use the skill set they have to connect the employer that could possibly grow them in the company, or that person can help that company grow with what they have.”

Pinkman credits a portion of his personal growth to the program and said the possibilities for people are endless.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.