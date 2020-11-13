NASA postpones SpaceX launch to Sunday due to weather conditions

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KY3) - Weather conditions have postponed the SpaceX launch, which was set to propel multiple NASA astronauts to the international space station Saturday.

According to NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine, launch of SpaceX capsule has been rescheduled for Sunday because of projected high winds.

Lebanon, Missouri, native Michael Hopkins is among the four astronauts preparing for the special mission.

Hopkins was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2009. He was raised near Richland, Missouri and is a graduate of School of the Osage. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Stanford University.

Hopkins will be joined by NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker and Victor Glover, in addition to Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan.

For NASA, the launch marks the long-awaited start of regular crew rotations at the International Space Station, with private companies providing the lifts. There will be double the number of astronauts as the test flight earlier this year, and their mission will last a full six months.

Update: Due to onshore winds and recovery operations, @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the @Space_Station at 7:27 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 15. The first stage booster is planned to be reused to fly astronauts on Crew-2. #LaunchAmerica — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) November 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.