Advertisement

NASA postpones SpaceX launch to Sunday due to weather conditions

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins walk after arriving at Kennedy Space Center, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The four astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on Nov. 14, 2020 (AP Photo/Terry Renna)(Terry Renna | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KY3) - Weather conditions have postponed the SpaceX launch, which was set to propel multiple NASA astronauts to the international space station Saturday.

According to NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine, launch of SpaceX capsule has been rescheduled for Sunday because of projected high winds.

Lebanon, Missouri, native Michael Hopkins is among the four astronauts preparing for the special mission.

Hopkins was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2009. He was raised near Richland, Missouri and is a graduate of School of the Osage. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Stanford University.

Hopkins will be joined by NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker and Victor Glover, in addition to Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan.

For NASA, the launch marks the long-awaited start of regular crew rotations at the International Space Station, with private companies providing the lifts. There will be double the number of astronauts as the test flight earlier this year, and their mission will last a full six months.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces changes in quarantine guidance for schools
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares winter weather predictions for the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,000+ cases; Arkansas sets daily record for new cases
Strong storms are possible late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms could return late tonight, Saturday
Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools responds to Missouri’s new school quarantine guidance

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Springfield's police chief promotes new technology to slow shootings
What deer hunters need to know about the new firearms season
RECOUNT FINISHED: Betsy Fogle unseats incumbent Steve Helms in the Missouri House 135th race
Steve Helms and Betsy Fogle.
Fogle, Helms react to results of House District 135 recount