New women’s center opens in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A new women’s health care center is open in West Plains.

The Ozarks Medical Center has been working on the 120,000 square foot expansion since last year. With the opening of the new women’s center, the hospital also announced that it’s changing its name to Ozarks Healthcare.

The new center includes modern labor and delivery rooms, gynecological surgery facilities and educational areas. The educational area in the new center will provide pre-natal and birth preparation classes for parents and neonatal and fetal monitoring training for the staff.

“It’ll be a lot more efficient," President and CEO of Ozarks Healthcare, Thomas Keller, says. "When you have a unit that might be 20 or 30-years-old, it was designed for things how they were done that long ago. Obviously this one’s designed for today.”

Ozarks Healthcare averages about 600 deliveries every year. With this new space, obstetrical manager Tonya Aaron says she hopes the center will be able to deliver more babies in the future. The women’s center houses five labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms. Aaron says this allows women and their family to stay in one room before, during and after delivery.

“We hope to give them a better birthing experience," Aarons says, "Currently in our rooms they will labor and deliver in there and then they’re moved so with these new rooms we are wanting to give a nice family experience.”

Other additions to the new center include temperature regulation for infants and lactation specialists.

Ozarks Healthcare plans to open this new women’s center to the public in December. Keller says when that happens, the old OBGYN unit will be turned into a COVID-19 unit.

“What’s nice about where the women’s center was is that it’s on the second floor of a building by itself and so we can kinda isolate that unit," Keller says. "It’ll allow us to expand a little bit of our ability to take care of COVID-19.”

Keller says hospital admissions have increased significantly over the last six to eight weeks. Friday, the hospital reached it’s highest number of COVID-19 patients with 16 admitted.

“We hope that this is the peak but, I think we have to be wary that maybe it’s not and so as an organization here, like every other hospital, we need to continue to plan to be able to take care of more and more," Keller says.

