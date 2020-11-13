Advertisement

New women’s center opens in West Plains, Mo.

Ozarks Medical Center/West Plains, Mo.
Ozarks Medical Center/West Plains, Mo.(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A new women’s health care center is open in West Plains.

The Ozarks Medical Center has been working on the 120,000 square foot expansion since last year. With the opening of the new women’s center, the hospital also announced that it’s changing its name to Ozarks Healthcare.

The new center includes modern labor and delivery rooms, gynecological surgery facilities and educational areas. The educational area in the new center will provide pre-natal and birth preparation classes for parents and neonatal and fetal monitoring training for the staff.

“It’ll be a lot more efficient," President and CEO of Ozarks Healthcare, Thomas Keller, says. "When you have a unit that might be 20 or 30-years-old, it was designed for things how they were done that long ago. Obviously this one’s designed for today.”

Ozarks Healthcare averages about 600 deliveries every year. With this new space, obstetrical manager Tonya Aaron says she hopes the center will be able to deliver more babies in the future. The women’s center houses five labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms. Aaron says this allows women and their family to stay in one room before, during and after delivery.

“We hope to give them a better birthing experience," Aarons says, "Currently in our rooms they will labor and deliver in there and then they’re moved so with these new rooms we are wanting to give a nice family experience.”

Other additions to the new center include temperature regulation for infants and lactation specialists.

Ozarks Healthcare plans to open this new women’s center to the public in December. Keller says when that happens, the old OBGYN unit will be turned into a COVID-19 unit.

“What’s nice about where the women’s center was is that it’s on the second floor of a building by itself and so we can kinda isolate that unit," Keller says. "It’ll allow us to expand a little bit of our ability to take care of COVID-19.”

Keller says hospital admissions have increased significantly over the last six to eight weeks. Friday, the hospital reached it’s highest number of COVID-19 patients with 16 admitted.

“We hope that this is the peak but, I think we have to be wary that maybe it’s not and so as an organization here, like every other hospital, we need to continue to plan to be able to take care of more and more," Keller says.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces changes in quarantine guidance for schools
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares winter weather predictions for the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,000+ cases; Arkansas sets daily record for new cases
Strong storms are possible late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms could return late tonight, Saturday
Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools responds to Missouri’s new school quarantine guidance

Latest News

Springfield's police chief promotes new technology to slow shootings
What deer hunters need to know about the new firearms season
RECOUNT FINISHED: Betsy Fogle unseats incumbent Steve Helms in the Missouri House 135th race
Steve Helms and Betsy Fogle.
Fogle, Helms react to results of House District 135 recount
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
President Trump delivers his first public remarks in over a week, discusses vaccines