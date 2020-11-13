Ozarks Food Harvest receives $70.5K donation with help from Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops and NASCAR legend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Food Harvest received its largest company fundraising donation of the year Thursday with a joint donation from Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops and NASCAR legend Richard Childress.

The donation totaled $70,500, allowing the Springfield-based not-for-profit organization to provide more than 282,000 meals to families throughout the Ozarks.

“We are so thankful to Richard Childress, Johnny Morris and everyone at Bass Pro Shops for their gift to help folks struggling with hunger through the pandemic,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “1 in 5 children and 1 in 7 adults face hunger in the Ozarks, a figure that has grown due to the pandemic, and these dollars will help them tremendously.”

The donation fills a void for Ozarks Food Harvest, which had to cancel signature fundraising events, leaving fewer avenues for assistance available to those most in need of help.

“This year has presented challenges like we have never seen before, and it has led us all to come together and support one another to get through these difficult times,” Johnny Morris said. “It also has reminded us of our many blessings, including caring friends like Richard Childress and the wonderful community we call home. We are honored to support the great work Ozarks Food Harvest does to help so many in our beloved Ozarks community.”

The gift came as the result of some friendly competition while Ozarks Food Harvest experienced historic demand amid the pandemic.

In June, longtime friend and racing partner Richard Childress of Richard Childress Racing donated $25,000 to Ozarks Food Harvest. Johnny Morris immediately committed to match Childress' donation with an additional $25,000, and challenged his fellow Outfitters at the company’s Base Camp headquarters to help support area families in need.

Nearly 800 team members donated to the cause during September’s Hunger Action Month, raising a total of nearly $20,000 in cash and direct donations, and another $1,200-plus from the sale of special smoothies and meals at the on-site Clearwater Café.

