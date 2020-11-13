Advertisement

Pursuit from Bolivar, Mo. to Springfield ends in arrest of kidnapping suspect

Police in Bolivar received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a woman held against her will.
Police in Bolivar received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a woman held against her will.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pursuit from Bolivar to Springfield ended with the arrest of a kidnapping suspect around midday Friday.

Police in Bolivar received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a woman held against her will. Police located a vehicle matching the description, but the driver did not stop. The driver took off, leading authorities on a pursuit on Missouri 13 into Springfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol successfully deployed tire deflation devices before the suspect entered Springfield City limits. The suspect did turn onto westbound I-44 but came to a stop shortly thereafter. Officers later arrested him after a short foot pursuit.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

The man, 41, of Springfield, is jailed in Polk County. This investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces changes in quarantine guidance for schools
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares winter weather predictions for the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,000+ cases; Arkansas sets daily record for new cases
Strong storms are possible late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms could return late tonight, Saturday
Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools responds to Missouri’s new school quarantine guidance

Latest News

Springfield's police chief promotes new technology to slow shootings
What deer hunters need to know about the new firearms season
RECOUNT FINISHED: Betsy Fogle unseats incumbent Steve Helms in the Missouri House 135th race
Steve Helms and Betsy Fogle.
Fogle, Helms react to results of House District 135 recount
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
President Trump delivers his first public remarks in over a week, discusses vaccines