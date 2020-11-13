Pursuit from Bolivar, Mo. to Springfield ends in arrest of kidnapping suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pursuit from Bolivar to Springfield ended with the arrest of a kidnapping suspect around midday Friday.

Police in Bolivar received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a woman held against her will. Police located a vehicle matching the description, but the driver did not stop. The driver took off, leading authorities on a pursuit on Missouri 13 into Springfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol successfully deployed tire deflation devices before the suspect entered Springfield City limits. The suspect did turn onto westbound I-44 but came to a stop shortly thereafter. Officers later arrested him after a short foot pursuit.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

The man, 41, of Springfield, is jailed in Polk County. This investigation is on-going.

