Social media platform ‘Parler’ gains popularity from conservative party

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

With millions logged into social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter some think their constitutional free speech rights are restricted when posting.

“It’s our right as free Americans. Second of all we should be able to post as what we think," said Parler user Tamara Ogburn.

That’s why Parler was created in 2018, to give people a non-biased, free speech social media platform.

“Parler emerged as a space where conservatives can share their views they believe in a less filtered, less restricted way," said Missouri State University Professor, Dr. brian Ott.

Missouri State University Communication Professor Dr. Brian Ott, who studies social media said most conservatives believe Twitter and Facebook are bias to the left side.

“Twitter has hit the president with a number of warning labels because Twitter sees him spreading misinformation. So there’s a call for conservatives on Twitter to leave Twitter and join Parler," said Ott.

Ott said hate speech isn’t protected and it can still get you in trouble. For example the Marshall, Arkansas Police Chief Lang Holland resigned after posting to social media. KY3 viewers tell us that Hollands posts were from the social media platform Parler which have been taken down. Holland reportedly made comments that appeared as threats against the Democratic party.

“My fear is if people who already agree with one other become the sole set of voices on one platform. You just have a bunch of people already confirming what they already know. You’re not introducing any new ideas or counter ideas,” said Ott.

But Parler user, Tamara Ogburn thinks other parties will join too.

“It’s not just republicans getting flagged on social media on that sort of thing. It’s everybody," said Ogburn.

Both of Missouri Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt plus Congressman Billy Long have an account. Governor Mike Parson does to but none of them are verified.

