Springfield Police Department offers free emergency alert stickers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department announced a new program aiming to improve the interactions between officers and those with specialized needs.

Springfield residents may pick up emergency alert stickers from police headquarters (321 E. Chestnut Expressway) for windows of homes or vehicles. The stickers will notify first responders of an occupant with specialized needs creating a barrier to communication. The stickers include those with the following special needs: “Dementia or Alzheimer’s”, “Deaf or Hard of Hearing,” and “Autism or Special Needs.”

All officers with SPD receive training on how to support people with invisible disabilities misinterpreting and causing communication hurdles. SPD also has specially trained Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers available to assist in these types of situations. The purpose of the emergency alert stickers is to supplement those existing efforts.

“Officers and other first responders need to be as prepared as possible when walking into an emergency situation and every second matters,” said Police Chief Paul Williams. “The emergency alert stickers will hopefully prevent miscommunication and quickly give officers important information so they can adjust their approach to best serve the specific needs of every individual.”

Any individual or business who may find the stickers helpful is invited to pick one up at police headquarters. Stickers are also available at the following locations:

Empower: Abilities, 2864 S. Nettleton Ave

Arc of the Ozarks, 1501 E Pythian

The Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Center, 1302 W Sunset St.

Ozark Technical College Disability Support Services

The stickers are being provided at no cost to the public.

