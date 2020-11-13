Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools responds to Missouri’s new school quarantine guidance

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced new guidance aimed at keeping more kids, teachers and staff in school, even those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Currently, anyone in a K-12 setting who is directly exposed to the coronavirus must quarantine for 14 days. The new guidance does not require quarantining if both the infected person and the person exposed wore masks.

Springfield Public Schools has released the following statement in response to the guidance:

“SPS is closely monitoring today’s announcement that guidance related to the quarantine of those in the K-12 learning environment will be modified when both students and staff are appropriately masked. Once this new quarantine guidance is officially released and all appropriate details are known, SPS will work closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to review implications for our district. That review will determine if changes are appropriate, and if so, the best time to implement any shift in our current practice. In the meantime, SPS will continue to follow our current protocols. After SPS completes its review with the health department, we will share the details and timeline of any change in practice with our staff, parents and the community.”

Willard Public Schools has also sent an email to parents, saying the district will continue with its current protocols for now and any additional updates will be promptly communicated to families.

Some school districts in the Kansas City area have either stated they don’t plan to follow the new guidance or have expressed concern on it, KSHB reports.

