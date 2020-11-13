Advertisement

Suicide car bomb in Afghan capital kills 3 troops, wounds 4

A damage form a blast is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A suicide car bomb...
A damage form a blast is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A suicide car bomb exploded at the western entry gate of Kabul killing and wounding several Afghan security troops.(AP Photo/Ahmad Seir Nassiri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide car bomb has exploded at the western entry gate of the Afghan capital killing at least three government security troops and wounding four others.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said Friday the explosion targeted a government forces checkpoint near the gate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, though suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months even as government and Taliban negotiators are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan.

The two sides have made little progress.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces changes in quarantine guidance for schools
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares winter weather predictions for the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds record 4,600+ cases; Arkansas reports daily 1,800+ new cases
Professor, dad killed in crash.
Nixa, Mo. father, Evangel University professor killed in crash, criminal charges could be filed
Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools responds to Missouri’s new school quarantine guidance

Latest News

Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida
This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right,...
UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on...
China congratulates Biden, but few US policy changes seen
U.S. election officials say President Trump's voter fraud allegations don't hold water.
U.S. election officials say President Trump's voter fraud allegations don't hold water