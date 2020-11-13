Advertisement

UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies

This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right,...
This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right, being led from Dewsbury Magistrates Court in Dewsbury by police officers. On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Britain’s Prison Service said that serial killer Peter Sutcliffe _ known as the "Yorkshire Ripper" died in the hospital. Sutcliffe was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980.(AP Photo/Pyne, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prison Service says that serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, who was widely known as the “Yorkshire Ripper,” has died in the hospital.

The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from underlying health conditions. His cause of death will be investigated by the coroner.

Sutcliffe was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980.

Sutcliffe was convicted in 1981. He spent some time in Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire before being transferred to Frankland prison in 2016 after being deemed stable enough to serve time in prison.

“HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on November 13. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed,” the service said in a statement.

