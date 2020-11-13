Advertisement

Volunteer Ozarks: Crafters Against Cancer

Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The American Cancer Society started a new online auction to help those battling cancer during the pandemic. The virtual fundraiser is Crafters Against Cancer, and is live until 8pm on Friday, November 13.

Community Development Manager for American Cancer Society, Ann Schroeppel, talked to Daniel Posey about the nonprofit’s new effort and volunteer opportunities available.

Volunteer Ozarks Page for American Cancer Society of Southwest Missouri
Crafters Against Cancer Link

