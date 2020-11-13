While reaction to new Missouri’s new guidance on COVID-19 quarantining in schools is mixed, some schools have already been following that guidance

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - “All we’ve wanted, from the start of this, was direction and leadership," said Warsaw R-IX Superintendent Shawn Poyser, referring to Governor Mike Parson’s change in guidance for who should quarantine after having close contact with a positive COVID-19 case in school.

Poyser said his students and staff are required to wear masks, and because of that, they’ve already been following the guidelines Parson outlined Thursday.

Students and teachers who come in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19 in school don’t have to quarantine if everyone was wearing masks properly.

“We’ve been following the new guidance, and it’s worked really well for us," Poyser said. “That’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to stay in school.”

Warsaw isn’t alone. Lebanon has also been following that recommendation and require masks to be worn in school.

”Even though we’ve had a large number of cases in our county, we’ve reduced the number of quarantines, and that has certainly alleviated some of the pressure on the absenteeism for teachers as well as students," said David Schmitz, Superintendent of the Lebanon School District.

Not all districts and counties are certain the new guidelines are a good idea.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has urged schools to not follow them, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it has to consider everything before making the change.

”Any public health decision can’t be made in a vacuum, especially with a policy decision at this level," said Kathryn Wall, a spokesperson for the health department. “It needs to be something that is well thought out and all of the implications around it very well understood before we make a change like this that would signal a big difference.”

The Republic School District told KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is meeting with superintendents in Greene County on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.