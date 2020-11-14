Clinton, Mo. officials declare civil emergency amid rise in COVID cases

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - As the number of coronavirus cases goes up-- Clinton, Missouri, has issued a civil emergency.

The mayor says more than a quarter of people in Clinton have tested positive for the virus.

The civil emergency gives city departments the ability to request resources from regional, state and federal agencies.

Starting Monday, city hall, the police department, the community center and others are closed to the public until at least December 1st.

There is no mask mandate, but the civil emergency strongly urges everyone to wear a face covering.

