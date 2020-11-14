Advertisement

Coats for Kids kicks off around the Ozarks

Douglas County deputies distribute coats to kids in need.
Douglas County deputies distribute coats to kids in need.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is that time of year! Coats for Kids is underway across the Ozarks. You can drop off a new or gently used coat at any of the six Glo Cleaners locations in the Springfield area. They will mend and clean the coats, then give them to kids in need.

In Douglas County, two deputies dropped off coats to the Ava Middle School on Friday as part of the Douglas County Coats for Kids program. Several rounds of coats will be going out to the surrounding schools over the next few days in that area.

