DHSS: Missouri averaging around 4,000 new COVID-19 cases daily over past week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri is averaging around 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily over the past week as cases continue to surge to record levels across the United States.

Missouri reported more than 28,000 new COVID-19 cases this past week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Saturday. This marks a significant increase from last week, when the state was seeing around 2,800 new cases per day.

Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri DHSS, released the following statement Saturday.

“Like the rest of the United States, Missouri is experiencing an increase in new cases of COVID-19. We believe we will be able to start vaccinating our healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff as early as next month, and thus help protect them as they take care of our most vulnerable citizens. In the meantime, you can help them, help yourself and help your loved ones by continuing to physically distance, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and avoid congregating indoors when possible, even during the holidays. We monitor hospitalizations and available ICU beds daily but are mindful that all of us need to do everything we can to decrease their utilization given what we are seeing nationally. One way all of us can do our part is to get a flu shot. If you have not already, please do so.”

As of Saturday, Missouri has reported 235,722 cases and 3,373 deaths from COVID-19.

Missouri is one of 16 states that has not issued a statewide mask mandate in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Many communities and counties around the state have responded with mask mandate, while others issued new restrictions Friday. St. Louis County enacted a “safer-at-home” order while the city of Clinton, Missouri, issued a civil emergency in response to the pandemic.

Ahead of the holiday season, the Missouri DHSS has released a list of considerations to celebrate safely.

The state is also recommending flu shots and flu prevention practices ahead of flu season. More details are available HERE.

