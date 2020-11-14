Door Dash driver in Branson gives shoes to patient waiting outside Cox Medical Center without shoes

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A recent act of kindness from a Door Dash driver is gaining attention in the Branson community.

A Door Dash driver named Todd offered his shoes to a patient in need outside Cox Medical Center in Branson.

Todd noticed that a patient discharged from the emergency room was waiting outside without any shoes. He quietly went up to the patient and offered him the shoes off his feet.

“If an opportunity presents itself, we should all strive to be a blessing to others... even if that means literally giving someone the shoes off your feet,” Todd tells Cox Medical Center.

After giving the patient the shoes, Todd drove away from the facility without any shoes. Leaders from Cox Medical Center were able to publicly thank Todd for the gesture with help from the public.

UPDATE! We found him!!!!!! This is Todd! Our Door Dash hero! He tells us that his mama raised him right! “If an... Posted by Cox Medical Center Branson on Friday, November 13, 2020

