Experts say traditional holiday celebrations at risk this year amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and many families are planning on traveling and gathering for the holiday. Family traditions will come with extra risks this year.

Having large family dinners, attending sporting events, parades or shopping together are discouraged. The CDC and Springfield-Greene County Health Department are warning that these activities will increase the exposure risks for yourself, your family and the community at large.

While currently we are battling a coronavirus pandemic we are also heading into flu season. Both are contagious respiratory illnesses that are spread person-to-person, people who are within six feet of one another are at risk by simply talking. Both viruses can spread through physical contact such as shaking hands or touching frequently used surfaces.

With this in mind the CDC and Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourage families to have small dinners with members of your household, deliver meals to loved ones in ways that don’t include physical contact, have virtual dinners, shop online and watch sporting events or parades from home.

For those who are gathering it is recommended that you wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible and practice good hygiene, such as covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing and washing your hands frequently. Most importantly, people who are not feeling well should stay at home and avoid contact with others.

Both the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms:

● Fever or chills

● Cough

● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

● Fatigue

● Sore Throat

● Runny or stuffy nose

● Muscle Pain or body aches

● Headache

● Vomiting or diarrhea, most common in children

Both diseases can be present in people without them showing any symptoms at all. The only difference in symptoms is the change or loss of taste and smell. It is also possible to be infected by both viruses at the same time, so again if you are experiencing any symptoms please isolate yourself and if symptoms are severe please seek emergency medical care immediately.

The CDC recommends everyone over six months of age get the flu vaccine. It takes two weeks for the body to develop the antibodies necessary to combat influenza viruses. While it may be too late to have an impact on your Thanksgiving it is not too late for the flu shot to be effective for the rest of the holiday season.

Experts recommend getting your vaccination at the end of October there is still time before the peak of flu season, which is predicted between December and February. Keep in mind that the flu vaccine will not provide protection against the coronavirus, but it will assist our community to combat COVID-19 by conserving valuable resources and decreasing the demand on hospital staff.

