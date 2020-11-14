Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces changes in quarantine guidance for schools
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares winter weather predictions for the Ozarks
A line of strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy Windy Stormy Saturday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,000+ cases; Arkansas sets daily record for new cases
Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools responds to Missouri’s new school quarantine guidance

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
Rural churches in Barry County, Mo. being burglarized
A ‘rash of burglaries’ involving rural churches in Barry County, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield Police Department offers free emergency alert stickers