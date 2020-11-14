FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible today and tonight

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Strong to severe storms are possible late afternoon and early evening for the Ozarks. Have a way to get warnings and check radar frequently. This threat will primarily affect hunters for the opening day of the firearms deer hunting season. Be cautious when out today, and be prepared for your hunting plans to change.

Timeline-

Now until Noon

Expect showers and thunderstorms. The intensity will be moderate and we’re mainly looking at heavy rain, lightning, and wind to be the main threat.

Instability will start to build today thanks to a lower level jet bringing moisture. So while the first round of rain will clear up around noon, we’ll have a second round that looks to be stronger, with greater potential for being severe.

Noon - 4PM

Areas along US-65 will experience a brief dry period in the early afternoon. Western counties and north-central Arkansas can still expect rain. Closer to 4pm is when I expect the cold front to move in. This will tap into the building moisture and instability that I mentioned previously.

5PM - 10PM

This is the time period to watch for the strongest storms. Some have the potential to be severe. While all modes of severe weather are possible, the main threat we are looking at winds gusting around 50-60mph and some large hail. The threat for severe weather will be greatest early in these storms formation. After the form a line we’re looking at wind being the primary threat. Expect most of these storms to clear out around 10PM.

Have a way to get warnings today, and if you are going to be hunting, keep a close eye on the radar.

Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s today. Upper 30s and lower 40s can be expected overnight. Because of the cold front we are only looking at temps in the 50s Sunday. For the rest of the week expect a warming trend with 70s possible by the end of the work week.

