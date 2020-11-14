Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong winds through tomorrow

Winds gusting upwards of 35+ mph are possible
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Last night in Springfield we saw rainfall totals at 0.86″ with a max wind gust of 57mph. Busy night across the Ozarks with many severe warned storms and wind damage reports, as well as tornado warned storms.

Elevated fire weather conditions exist today and Monday. Outdoor burning is discouraged as windy conditions are expected combined with low humidity.

Turning dry this week
Temperature-wise we are cooler this afternoon because of the cold front which came through last night. Only warming to the mid-50s today with sunny skies. Winds will start to die down tonight around sunset. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s under clear skies.

For tomorrow winds will pick up yet again and we’ll still have low humidity. Temperatures will be back in the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Tuesday also remaining seasonal with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s as an upper-level ridge shifts eastward. As that ridge continues to shift to the east we will have warming temperatures Wednesday into the upper 60s and even reaching the 70s by Thursday.

70-degree temperatures can be expected until Saturday when another cold front moves in. This front also looks to bring rain.

