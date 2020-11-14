Advertisement

Greene County personal property and real estate taxes will be delayed

(KY3)
By Blake McGinnis
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you owe 2020 personal property or real estate tax in Greene County, there may be a delay for receiving your tax statement.

Complications with merging information from previous years through a new personal property program have caused the delay.

Greene County Tax Collector Leah Betts sent notified taxpayers with an email Saturday morning. She advises that her office is working with the County I.T. Department, County Commission and County Collector to resolve the issue.

Updates can be found on the Greene County Collector website by checking the red banner on the top of the webpage HERE.

The Greene County Tax Collector Office will continue updating taxpayers by email, billboards and by sending news releases, but they are also asking you to get the word out because they do not have everyone’s email address.

