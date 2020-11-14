Advertisement

Missouri US Sen. Josh Hawley announces birth of first daughter, his third child

Josh Hawley welcomed his first daughter to the world earlier this week.
Josh Hawley welcomed his first daughter to the world earlier this week.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s family is now a little bigger.

Hawley and his wife, Erin Morrow Hawley, welcomed their first daughter to the world earlier this week. Abigail is the couple’s third child.

“Erin and I were blessed by the arrival of our daughter – Abigail – our third child and first girl! Momma and baby are both doing great,” Hawley announced Monday night via Facebook.

Hawley even shared a few baby pictures over the last few days:

Welcome to the world Abigail Hawley!

Posted by Josh Hawley on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Bringing my girls home, baby and Momma

Posted by Josh Hawley on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018, replacing Democratic senator Claire McCaskill. At 40 years old, Hawley is currently the youngest senator in the United States. He previously served as Missouri’s Attorney General.

