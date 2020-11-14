National Weather Service issues tornado watch for several counties in the Ozarks region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for many counties in Missouri and Arkansas within the Ozarks region.

According to the National Weather Service, a watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornado formation. The watch is in effect until midnight Sunday. It also includes some counties in Oklahoma and Kansas.

CLICK HERE for the latest alerts, including counties included in the watch.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather throughout Saturday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also possible through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma until 12 AM CST pic.twitter.com/og6NOHXIZs — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) November 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.