Police: 9-year-old girl hurt in rolling gun battle in Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a rolling gun battle between two vehicles in Independence, Missouri.

The Independence Police Department said in a Facebook post that its officers responded to numerous calls of shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

The injured girl and her mother were dropped off by the driver of one of the involved vehicles at a Walmart in Kansas City, Missouri. She is being treated at an area hospital.

