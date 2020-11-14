Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old girl hurt in rolling gun battle in Independence, Mo.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a rolling gun battle between two...
Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a rolling gun battle between two vehicles in Independence, Missouri.(Independence Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a rolling gun battle between two vehicles in Independence, Missouri.

The Independence Police Department said in a Facebook post that its officers responded to numerous calls of shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

The injured girl and her mother were dropped off by the driver of one of the involved vehicles at a Walmart in Kansas City, Missouri. She is being treated at an area hospital.

