Springfield homeless study and the need for volunteers to help them

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

More volunteers are needed to help at area homeless shelters especially now that the cold weather has arrived and there’s a need for more overnight cold shelters.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a news briefing on Friday to release the results of a homeless survey done by Missouri State University. But they also used the opportunity to plead for more help for the homeless population that has grown in part because of higher unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re a real person and they have struggles just like the rest of us," said Karen Mizell with the East Sunshine Church of Christ overnight shelter.

To put a face on Springfield’s homeless population, just walk inside the Veterans Coming Home Center in downtown Springfield.

“Don’t be afraid. They’re like anybody else except they’re not living in an apartment or a house," said one of the volunteers, Annie, who explained she used to be homeless herself but is now repaying those who helped her. “It’s well worth it to give back to the community.”

Kevin Holcomb used to live near Republic until the father of two separated from his wife and became homeless.

“I’m educated. I have multiple degrees. I worked in Nashville for over 20 years," he said of his time working in the music industry.

But now he spends his days at the Veterans Coming Home Center and was asked what would have happened had he not ended up there.

“Oh, gosh. I don’t know," he replied. “I’d be sitting in a park somewhere getting in trouble with law enforcement. Most of the clothes I’ve got on me right now came from the free store here because of volunteers donating stuff.”

And on the nights when he couldn’t find a cold weather shelter open?

“There have been nights when I was in some really harsh, cold weather," he said. “One night last winter I had hypothermia set in. I went to Cox North Hospital and luckily they let me sit in the ER waiting room and warm up with coffee and warm blankets. That was a scary night."

So that’s why the Community Partnership of the Ozarks is asking for more volunteers and why they wanted to study the homeless population.

According to the survey of 238 people who were housing insecure, 75 percent of the area’s homeless are men while 67 percent had been homeless for at least a year.

Over 80 percent said they had some sort of disabling conditions led by mental health issues (61 percent). Other problems mentioned included drug abuse (19 percent), alcohol abuse (17 percent), chronic health conditions (21 percent), developmental (5 percent) and physical issues (52 percent).

When a survey was taken on January 29, 2020 when the temperature was 31 degrees, 68 percent were spending the night on the street or in a homeless camp, 14 percent in a homeless shelter, five percent in a car, and four percent at a friends house.

Mizell’s men’s shelter at the East Sunshine Church of Christ has had problems just getting two male volunteers per night.

“Up until two weeks ago I could not have opened but one night," she said. "Right now we’d love to have more shelters open but again the volunteer needs are just dramatic.”

It would only take eight volunteers to open four more cold weather overnight shelters but according to Adam Bodendieck, the CPO Director of Homeless Services, “COVID has drastically slashed the volunteer pool.”

“A lot of our volunteers are people who are retired," added Katie Keply with the Veterans Coming Home Center. "They’re older people that have more time on their hands and these people are not comfortable coming into these settings. They’re worried about their health, their family’s health.”

Those thinking about volunteering might also be afraid of dealing with those with mental or substance abuse issues, but Mizell said at the men’s center volunteers are encouraged to ask troublemakers to leave or call police.

She also pointed out that those incidents are few and far between.

“Most of the men are delightful and are just so appreciative of the opportunity to be in a warm, safe, loving environment,” she said.

But one thing is for sure. The pandemic has contributed to both the homeless population and those who volunteer to help.

“When you are barely hanging on it just takes one little wrench thrown into the system to knock it all out of whack," Bodendieck said. "And unfortunately, COVID has been a heck of a wrench.”

If you’d like more information on how to volunteer, you can go to the Community Project of the Ozarks website at www.cpozarks.org.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.