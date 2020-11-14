Advertisement

Wisconsin man arrested for sex trafficking girl from Joplin, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A 19-year-old Wisconsin man is charged with sexually assaulting an underage Joplin girl who went missing in September.

Milwaukee media reports the man met the girl on an online gaming platform three years ago, when she was just 11.

According to a criminal complaint, the man drove to Missouri to pick up the girl, now 14 years old. The the complaint says he held her captive in his bedroom at his parents home, sometimes in the closet and sometimes in the trunk of his car. The complaint says his parents eventually found her and took her to police.

