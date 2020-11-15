Branson to celebrate grand opening of outdoor ice skating rink Wednesday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson community will ring in the holiday season this week with the grand opening of its new outdoor ice skating rink.

The grand opening celebration is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Branson has added a 7,200-square foot ice rink next to Branson Ferris Wheel and the new “United We Stand” community Christmas tree display. The ice skating rink expects to stay until at least New Year’s Day.

⛸Ice Skating Rink Grand Opening Announcement⛸ Join us Wednesday, November 18th for the Grand Opening of our Outdoor Ice... Posted by Branson Ferris Wheel on Friday, November 13, 2020

During Wednesday’s event, the public can watch Santa arrive by helicopter and commemorate the inaugural skate. The ice rink will officially be open for business later that night.

“We are excited to welcome The Holidays on Ice to Branson,” said Craig Wescott, CEO and co-owner of The Track Family Fun Parks. “This is the culmination of the efforts of many in the community, and we are thrilled to provide such a wonderful location for Branson residents and visitors to gather this Christmas season.”

The oval-shaped ice skating rink will be the same size as The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The Track Family Fun Parks partnered with The Holidays on Ice to install and operate the ice rink.

“Branson was not difficult to find as we searched for the best holiday cities in the country,” added Rich Yakkey of The Holidays on Ice, whose family has owned and operated the company since 2014. “Our goal is for people to have unique memories and holiday experiences, and we look forward to adding ice skating to what Branson and The Track Family Fun Parks currently offer to create holiday memories.”

Operating hours will depend on weather, but the initial plan is for the rink to be open during both day and night. Nighttime skaters will not only enjoy the light shows on the Branson Ferris Wheel, but holiday lights strung around the rink itself.

The Ferris Wheel will feature Christmas Electrify: A Music and Light Spectacular with 2 Christmas light shows that ignite the night with 16,000 LED lights dancing to traditional and rockin' Christmas music every hour on the hour after dark.

For more information about The Track Family Fun Parks, CLICK HERE or call 417-334-1612.

For specific questions about ice skating, email theholidaysonice@yahoo.com or call 760-470-3466.

