Child struck by car in north Springfield, sent to hospital with injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child is being treated for injuries at a local hospital after being struck by a car Sunday morning in north Springfield.

Police say a 4-year-old girl was hurt, but her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Officers responded to the crash around noon near the intersection of North Missouri Avenue and West Atlantic Street. The driver returned to the scene after the crash.

No arrests have been made in the investigation. Officers with the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate the crash. We will update as more information becomes available.

