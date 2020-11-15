Advertisement

Fire damages real estate agency building in Lake of the Ozarks

A fire Sunday morning damaged a building for a real estate agency in the Lake of the Ozarks.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A fire Sunday morning damaged a building for a real estate agency in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the ReeceNichols location in the Lake of the Ozarks, located at 2860 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

Greg Tolbert, a ReeceNichols realtor, shared photos of the fire on Facebook. He says several around the community have reached out and offered assistance.

It’s unclear exactly how much damage the fire caused. No injuries have been reported.

Several have contacted and voiced concerns and offered assistance. We at ReeceNichols Lake of the Ozarks thank you all. Here are some pictures from early this morning. Started just after 3:00 am.

Posted by Greg Tolbert, ReeceNichols Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday, November 15, 2020

