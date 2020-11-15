LIST: What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving and Black Friday!
As families prepare for holiday celebrations amid the pandemic, many stores around the Ozarks have decided to close or modify hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Several stores have confirmed their national holiday hours on BestBlackFriday.com. While many of these retailers' hours are uniform across all of their stores, make sure to check in with local stores before venturing out. Also check on masking or social distancing guidelines.
Check back often for updates. If you see a store missing or an update needed for the list, email us at news@ky3.com.
THANKSGIVING
OPEN
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- CVS Pharmacy: Regular hours
- Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walgreens: Regular hours
CLOSED
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bath and Body Works
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- GameStop
- Home Depot
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Michael’s
- Old Navy
- PetSmart
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Target
- Walmart
BLACK FRIDAY
OPEN
- Academy Sports and Outdoors: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Bass Pro Shops: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Bed, Bath and Beyond: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Best Buy: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Big Lots: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Costco: Opens at 9 a.m.
- CVS Pharmacy: Regular hours
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5 a.m.
- GameStop: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Home Depot: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Kohl’s: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Lowe’s: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Macy’s: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Michael’s: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Old Navy: Opens at midnight
- Staples: Opens at 9 a.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Walgreens: Regular hours
- Walmart: Opens at 5 a.m.
CLOSED
No major retailers in the Ozarks have announced closures on Black Friday at this time.
