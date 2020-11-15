LIST: What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving and Black Friday!

As families prepare for holiday celebrations amid the pandemic, many stores around the Ozarks have decided to close or modify hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Several stores have confirmed their national holiday hours on BestBlackFriday.com. While many of these retailers' hours are uniform across all of their stores, make sure to check in with local stores before venturing out. Also check on masking or social distancing guidelines.

Check back often for updates.

THANKSGIVING

OPEN

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy: Regular hours

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours

CLOSED

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Bass Pro Shops

Bath and Body Works

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

GameStop

Home Depot

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Michael’s

Old Navy

PetSmart

Sam’s Club

Staples

Target

Walmart

BLACK FRIDAY

OPEN

Academy Sports and Outdoors: Opens at 5 a.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Opens at 5 a.m.

Bed, Bath and Beyond: Opens at 6 a.m.

Best Buy: Opens at 5 a.m.

Big Lots: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Costco: Opens at 9 a.m.

CVS Pharmacy: Regular hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5 a.m.

GameStop: Opens at 7 a.m.

Home Depot: Opens at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s: Opens at 5 a.m.

Lowe’s: Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy’s: Opens at 5 a.m.

Michael’s: Opens at 7 a.m.

Old Navy: Opens at midnight

Staples: Opens at 9 a.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours

Walmart: Opens at 5 a.m.

CLOSED

No major retailers in the Ozarks have announced closures on Black Friday at this time.

