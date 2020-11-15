Advertisement

Missouri Dept. of Conservation tests for Chronic Wasting Disease as firearms season begins

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -

As hunters head out for this weekend to kick off the deer hunting season with firearms they might also want to consider getting the animal tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.

“Disease of the central nervous system of deer and the deer family. It’s fatal that’s why we don’t want it to get established here in Missouri," said media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, Francis Skalicky.

Spokesperson Francis Skalicky said it’s here in Missouri but very little and that’s how they want to keep it.

“By taking samples and finding where it’s at so we can take measures to keep it from spreading," said Skalicky.

So they’re holding collection sites throughout the state.

“We make a cut in the deer’s neck and take the lymph node and it gets sent to a lab," said Skalicky.

Skalicky said results for testing can take a at least two weeks.

“There’s no evidence so far that Chronic Waste Disease can be transferred to humans but the CDC advises that people don’t eat deer that have the disease," said Skalicky.

Testing is usually mandatory but because of the pandemic right now its voluntary.

“Even though it’s voluntary because hunters they’re our big key to finding this disease so they’re still wanting to help it,” said Skalicky.

He say it’s done opening weekend is because they say that’s when most deer are harvested.

“Hunting is a big business for Missouri too So when you get a disease that gets established that’s negative on the deer herd that hurts the economy and the deer culture too,” said Skalicky.

