Police: Man who stole two cars, ran from police, shot at them, then killed himself

(KY3)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after stealing two cars on Saturday.

Police began chasing him, and he ditched one of the cars, and then stole another.

Carterville Police, near Joplin, attempted to stop the man-- as he was driving a red hummer that was reported as stolen.

The driver did not stop however, and a short chase began, but quickly ended as he crashed the car, ran off, and stole another car from someone in a nearby residence.

Jasper County deputies got involved at this point, as the man began driving the wrong way on several roads.

This led to several other collisions before the driver crashed again.

He tried to run off and hide under a trailer.

Deputies say the man then shot at officers when they began to surround him.

He then shot again, hitting and ultimately killing himself.

He has been identified, but his name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

No officers or deputies were injured.

