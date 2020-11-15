Power poles down in south Springfield, stormy weather leads to some power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A few power poles are down in south Springfield as stormy weather leads to some power outages in the city.

KY3 captured photos of power poles down near South Glenstone Avenue and East Primrose Street. No significant damages have been reported in Springfield city limits as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hundreds of customers in Springfield are without power, according to the Springfield City Utilities outage map.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather throughout Saturday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also possible through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

