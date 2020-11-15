Report: Missouri, Arkansas among Top 10 most overweight US states

(KY3) - Missouri and Arkansas are among the top 10 most overweight states in the United States, according to a new report from WalletHub.

WalletHub released its “2020′s Most Overweight & Obese States in America” report earlier this week. Arkansas ranked third, while Missouri ranked tenth in the report.

To determine where obesity and overweight most dangerously persist, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics.

The report found that Arkansas had the third highest percentage of obese adults among US states, while Missouri had the highest percentage of overweight children.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese.

