Sailboat belonging to local WWII veteran moved from yard on to its next phase of life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may have seen the old sailboat sitting in a yard near the intersection of Golden and Republic. After all, it has been sitting there for quite a few decades.

The boat belonged to a local war hero, father and beloved neighbor. World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl started building the boat back in the late 1980’s.

In February, the 94-year-old Rosendahl passed away. But his boat and his memory still live on.

His son, Erik Rosendahl, plans to finish his father’s project and sail it along with a few close friends.

On Saturday, several neighbors joined together to watch as the old sailboat was towed away, in preparation for the next step of its journey.

“Just kind of an emotional day for a lot of us here,” Erik Rosendahl said.

The boat became somewhat of a landmark and a tribute to Rosendahl over the years.

“These people been staring at it for 40 years you know," Erik Rosendahl said. “Some of them grew up with it.”

Now the boat is moving on to one day sail in honor of its builder.

”We’re going to finish it and then probably take it to Stockton lake to make sure it doesn’t sink," Rosendahl’s son said.

This next step is only one of many spanning across several decades. It all started with an idea Robert Rosendahl held onto during his time as POW during WWII. Rosendahl lived through the 1942 Battaan Death March in the Philippines and his liberation from a prison camp in China back in 1945.

”This kind of helped him. He always said it always helped him get through. Gave him hope he said," Erik Rosendahl said. “And I think he had a good time building it too.”

Saturday’s gathering served as a tribute to Rosendahl as his sailboat, the “Quan II,” sets off for its next voyage in life.

“We never knew what we were going to do with it," his son said. "But now we’ve got some closure. And we know something’s going to happen with it.”

Something that surely would have made the 94-year-old father, war hero and neighbor proud.

